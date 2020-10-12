BidaskClub Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $791.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $829.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $835.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $767.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $711.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after purchasing an additional 313,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 316.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

