BidaskClub Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

