BidaskClub Upgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. 140166 reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.93.

IIVI stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

