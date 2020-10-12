BidaskClub Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 387,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.