BidaskClub Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 387,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
