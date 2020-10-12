BidaskClub Upgrades Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Hold

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

KALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $8.61 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,588,000 after buying an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,956,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,917,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

