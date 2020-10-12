BidaskClub Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.65. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $176.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
