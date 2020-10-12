BidaskClub Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.65. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $176.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

