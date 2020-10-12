BidaskClub Upgrades NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CJS Securities raised NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NNBR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 122,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $272.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. Analysts forecast that NN will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth $1,972,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

