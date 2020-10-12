BidaskClub Upgrades Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.63.
Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 542,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 309.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 219,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 166,020 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Opko Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
