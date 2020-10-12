BidaskClub Upgrades Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opko Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 542,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 309.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 219,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 166,020 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

