BidaskClub Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Hold

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

PTEN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

