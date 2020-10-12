BidaskClub Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

