BidaskClub Upgrades Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qutoutiao from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT opened at $2.64 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at $2,676,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 161.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

