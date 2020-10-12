BidaskClub Upgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Hold

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUBY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

RUBY opened at $5.45 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 459,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 48.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 381,422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,224,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

