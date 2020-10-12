BidaskClub Upgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities upgraded Southside Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southside Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIPR opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $295.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.29 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

About Southside Bancshares

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

