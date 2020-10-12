BidaskClub Upgrades TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) to Hold

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriMas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after buying an additional 383,232 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriMas by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,480,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,836,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth about $3,892,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TriMas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.