Binance USD Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $715.05 million and $501.15 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.47 or 0.04851457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00052906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001916 BTC.

About Binance USD