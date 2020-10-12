Binance USD Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $715.05 million and $501.15 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040749 BTC.
- Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006350 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.47 or 0.04851457 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00052906 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031579 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001916 BTC.
About Binance USD
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
