BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Trading Down 10.4%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 7,551,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 4,202,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 1,550.82% and a negative net margin of 896.76%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

