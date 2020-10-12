BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $89.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $2,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 978.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $295,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

