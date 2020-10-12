BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.27.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $89.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $105.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $2,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 978.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $295,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.
