BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 6% Higher

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $50.92. 510,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 607,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BTAI. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 177,095 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,903,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,703,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,133,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
