BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 6% Higher

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $50.92. 510,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 607,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTAI. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 177,095 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,903,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,703,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,133,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

