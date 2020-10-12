BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) versus JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Financial Comparison

BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) and JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BIQI International alerts:

0.1% of JBS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of BIQI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BIQI International and JBS S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIQI International $27.00 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A JBS S A/S $49.70 billion 0.19 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

JBS S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than BIQI International.

Profitability

This table compares BIQI International and JBS S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIQI International N/A N/A N/A JBS S A/S -0.05% 18.89% 4.67%

Volatility & Risk

BIQI International has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBS S A/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BIQI International and JBS S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIQI International 0 0 0 0 N/A JBS S A/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

JBS S A/S beats BIQI International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIQI International

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About JBS S A/S

JBS S.A., a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power. In addition, it is involved in tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, transportation, dog biscuits, hygiene and personal care, and sausage casings business; the operation of distribution centers and harbors; and the provision of cattle fattening, transportation, logistics, warehousing, and waste management and recycling services. Further, the company trades in cooked frozen meat; and operates Mercado da Carne store that provides beef and related items. It offers its products under the 1953, Doriana, Friboi, Massa Leve, Maturatta, Seara, Seara Gourmet, Swift, Angus Friboi, Anglo, Big Frango, Bordon, Confiança, delicate, Do Chef, Frangosul, Frigor Hans, LeBon, Reserva Friboi, Rezende, 1855, 5 Star, Aspen Ridge, Plumrose, Gold'n Plump, Just Bared Chicken, La Herencia, Moy Park, Pilgrim's, Primo, Rigamonti, and Swift Black. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for BIQI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIQI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.