BitcoiNote (BTCN) Reaches Market Cap of $31,894.82

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $31,894.82 and approximately $56.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,996,549 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

