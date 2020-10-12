Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKI. Bank of America began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.79.

NYSE:BKI opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Knight (BKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.