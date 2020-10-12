BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $686.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $686.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $614.75.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $611.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $614.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

