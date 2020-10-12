BLAST Achieves Market Cap of $79,644.10 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $79,644.10 and $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001771 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001270 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000406 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002494 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,933,161 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

