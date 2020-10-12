Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Blur has a market cap of $99,484.12 and $63,573.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00265600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01469456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,378,482 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,482 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.