BMO Capital Markets Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $42.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 507,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 322,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

