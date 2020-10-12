BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & The Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TBBK) Critical Review

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Bancorp and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given The Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 19.19% 13.07% 1.17% BNCCORP 26.58% 26.40% 2.61%

Volatility and Risk

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bancorp and BNCCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $283.70 million 1.90 $51.56 million $1.06 8.84 BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.70 $10.23 million N/A N/A

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Summary

The Bancorp beats BNCCORP on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

