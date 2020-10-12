BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.42 ($51.08).

BNP stock opened at €33.42 ($39.32) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.78. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

