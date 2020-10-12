BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.41. 1,454,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 185.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 793.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

