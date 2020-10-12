Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to $0.45

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $0.55 to $0.45 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BDRBF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

