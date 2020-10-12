BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.87.

BWA opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

