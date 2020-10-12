BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $51.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

