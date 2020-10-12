Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,551,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,462,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 604,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

