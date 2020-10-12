Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 66.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 584,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

