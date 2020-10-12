BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Financial Comparison

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and BPOST SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR N/A N/A N/A BPOST SA/ADR 4.00% 20.27% 4.10%

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and BPOST SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR $30.07 billion 2.46 $2.70 billion $1.18 22.13 BPOST SA/ADR $4.23 billion 0.46 $172.70 million $0.86 11.34

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BPOST SA/ADR. BPOST SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BPOST SA/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and BPOST SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR 0 4 6 0 2.60 BPOST SA/ADR 0 2 3 0 2.60

Summary

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR beats BPOST SA/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Medium Voltage business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions. The Secure Power business offers secure power services. The Industrial Automation business provides automation and control solutions. The company has a strategic partnership with Alderon Iron Ore Corp. to develop kami iron ore project. Schneider Electric SE was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

