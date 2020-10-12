BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BPOST SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

BPOSY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 424. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

