Brady (NYSE:BRC) & Ingen Technologies (NYSE:IGNT) Head to Head Review

Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) and Brady (NYSE:BRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ingen Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ingen Technologies and Brady, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 2 0 2 0 2.00

Brady has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Brady’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than Ingen Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Brady’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brady $1.08 billion 2.01 $112.37 million $2.11 19.82

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Ingen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A Brady 10.39% 14.28% 10.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brady beats Ingen Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingen Technologies Company Profile

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage, asset tracking labels, first aid products, industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.