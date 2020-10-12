Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

NYSE:BDN opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,649,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after buying an additional 1,374,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,148,000 after buying an additional 1,205,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,196 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

