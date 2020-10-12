Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. 1,931,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 121,728 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

