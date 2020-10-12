BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

BRFS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 2,883,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.48.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. BRF had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BRF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BRF by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 362,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BRF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BRF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.