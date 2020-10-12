Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Down 5.7%

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) shares were down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 955,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,395,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several research firms have commented on BBI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

