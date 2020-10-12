Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Juran bought 43,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,904,266.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $96,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,527.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

