Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHF. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
