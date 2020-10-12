Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHF. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

