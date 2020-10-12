Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,114. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 521,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

