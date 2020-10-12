Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Raised to $15.50

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

BSIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 603,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,114. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. Analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.