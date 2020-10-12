Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 673,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,345,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

