Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.58. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.53 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 238,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

