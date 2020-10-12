Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.09.
Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile
Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.
Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.