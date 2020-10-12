Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

