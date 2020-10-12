Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Trading Down 6.3%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.17. 836,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,266,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPYU. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

