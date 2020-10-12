Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 528,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,630. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $275,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 118,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,635,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 672,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 356.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 264,377 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

