BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has raised its dividend by 1,100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RA opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

